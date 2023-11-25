Genocide Museum to collect testimonies of forcibly displaced Artsakh Armenians

Within the framework of the tender for the modernization of the material and technical base of the scientific divisions of the Higher Education and Science Committee of the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia, the application submitted by the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute Foundation’s Department of Armenian Genocide Victims’ Documentation and Data Collection was approved for funding.

Within the framework of financing, it is planned to purchase 27 appropriate devices. The Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute informed that the project to be implemented, aimed at re-equipping the museum-institute with modern technical means, will allow the following:

Reinvigorate the sub-discipline of Oral History. Continuously collect and research the oral histories of the 2nd, 3rd and 4th generations of the victims and survivors of the Armenian Genocide in order to replenish the appropriate database. The most systematic and proper organization of field and factual work requires high-quality video recording, processing, and storage of all this valuable data. Collect and research the testimonies of forcibly displaced Armenians from Artsakh, which can contribute not only to scientific studies, but also to legal processes.

As a result of the implementation of the project, the Genocide Museum-Institute will have the opportunity to increase the level of visibility of scientific research, to promote cooperation with Armenian and foreign scientific and educational organizations and individual researchers. The project will also contribute to the implementation of educational and cultural programs of the institute.

https://news.am/eng/news/794447.html