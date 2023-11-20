Film program dedicated to 100th anniversary of Armenian cinema being held in Amsterdam

As a result of the cooperation between “Filmadaran” NGO and Dutch film critic Hugo Emmerzael, a film program dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Armenian cinema is being held in Amsterdam—and in support of Armenians forcibly displaced from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

The respective film screenings will take place at the MACA (Moving Arts Center Amsterdam) cultural center in the Dutch capital on November 24, 25 and 26, informs the National Cinema Center of Armenia.

All proceeds from ticket sales will go to charity to assist Artsakh Armenians.

The Cinema of Belonging: As part of the 100 Years of Armenian Film program will feature five full-length and six short films for the audience.

