Armenian Jerusalemites Are RESISTING Zionist Lawfare

Armenian Christians are another group of people often forgotten about in the Holy Land who are also fighting for their right to exist. Setrag Balian is a Jerusalemite Armenian activist, ceramicist, and co-founder of the Save The ArQ movement. Link to Save The ArQ Fundraiser: https://givebutter.com/ArmenianQuarte… Twitter: @SavetheArQ Facebook: Save The ArQ
**About the show The Kim Iversen Show is a fully independent program produced for your entertainment and information. The one hour show airs live M-F at 6pm PT/9pm ET at www.TheKimIversenShow.com. Clips from the program are published to YouTube daily.
İlk yorum yapan siz olun