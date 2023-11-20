Armenian Jerusalemites Are RESISTING Zionist Lawfare

Armenian Christians are another group of people often forgotten about in the Holy Land who are also fighting for their right to exist. Setrag Balian is a Jerusalemite Armenian activist, ceramicist, and co-founder of the Save The ArQ movement. Link to Save The ArQ Fundraiser: https://givebutter.com/ArmenianQuarte… Twitter: @SavetheArQ Facebook: Save The ArQ

