Mkhitaryan thanks Lucescu for joint work

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Former Armenia international Henrikh Mkhitaryan has expressed gratitude to Mircea Lucescu for joint work.

“Learning about your retirement, I’d like to express my gratitude to you Mister for your belief in my talent,” the Inter midfielder said on social media.

“Thank you for your trust, for inspiring me and for the profound impact you had on my career. You have been more than a coach to me and your mentorship contributed to shape the athlete I am today,” Mkhitaryan said.

He wished “more than all the best” to the coach.

Mircea Lucescu has resigned as Dynamo Kyiv’s head coach, the Ukrainian club announced on Saturday, the day after a 1-0 home loss to Shakhtar Donetsk.

Dynamo announced that goalkeeping coach and former Dynamo player Oleksandr Shovkovskiy would take over.

Lucescu, a 78-year-old Romanian, had been at the helm since 2020 but after the 16-time Ukrainian champions Dynamo finished only fourth last season the club have made a disappointing start to the new campaign.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan spent three seasons with Shakhtar Donetsk under Lucescu’s management before joining Borussia Dortmund in 2013.

https://en.armradio.am/2023/11/06/mkhitaryan-thanks-lucescu-for-joint-work/