Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem cancels controversial deal related to ‘Cows’ Garden’ estate

Երուսաղէմի Հայոց Պատրիարքութիւնը այսու կը տեղեկացնէ, որ նամակ ղրկած է Xana Gardens Ltd-ին, տեղեկացնելով, որ չեղեալ կը նկատէ Երուսաղէմի Հին Քաղաքի Հայկական Թաղամասի «Կովերու պարտէզ» կալուածի վերաբերեալ 2021 թուականի Յուլիս 8-ին ստորագրուած համաձայնագիրը։

The Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem announces that a letter was sent on October 26, 2023 to Xana Gardens Ltd. whereby the Patriarchate informed Xana Gardens of the cancellation of the agreement signed on 8/7/2021 regarding the Armenian Gardens in the Old City, Jerusalem.