All for Armenia Live Comedy Fundraiser

A night of live comedy to raise awareness and humanitarian aid for the underreported crisis currently unfolding in Armenia and Artsakh. Come laugh and support a great cause!!

In case you missed it: Within the last month, the Indigenous Armenians living in Artsakh were ethnically cleansed by violence purported by Azerbaijan and their local allies, who also just bribed the UN to look the other way on the human rights violations and humanitarian crisis still befalling the 100,000 refuge survivors. We will be raising money for these refugees via 100% of ticket sales going to All For Armenia (https://allforarmenia.org/) Additional direct donations are encouraged!

Your attendance will not only bring monetary support to Armenia refugees but also emotional support for local Armenian’s feeling silenced by the lack of media attention on this cause.

$15 presale

$20 day of/at the door

We hope you will join us for a night of fun & fundraising with a great lineup of comedians!

This is an 18+ show.

Featuring: Reggie Watts, Phil Hendrie, Aparna Nancherla, Chris Estrada, Guy Branum, River Butcher, Alice Wetterlund, Alyssa Limperis, Hannah Pilkes, Mary Basmadjian, Lory Tatoulian, Nate Craig

Hosted by: James Adomian

—

All sales are final. The show starts at the time listed. If you are not at the theater more than 5 minutes before the start of the show, we may release your tickets to the waitlist.

Lineup is subject to change. Ages 15+

Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre 5919 Franklin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA