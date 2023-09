Polls close in Yerevan elections

The polls in the Yerevan municipal elections closed at 8pm.

Ballot counting has started in the elections marred by a low turnout which stood at 21.36% as of 5pm.

Voters headed to the polls to elect a municipal council and decide on Yerevan’s mayor for the next five years.

Thirteen parties and one bloc were vying for 65 seats in the City Council.

