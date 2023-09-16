Artsakh’s religious leader meets Baroness Cox

Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan, Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, has met with Baroness Caroline Cox, as well as members of the Christian Solidarity International (CSI), an international Christian human rights organization, and the Humanitarian Aid Relief Trust (HART).

The meeting took place in Armenia on Saturday and was also attended by Artsakh presidential advisor Azatuhi Simonyan, the Artsakh Diocese reported.

Bishop Abrahamyan thanked Baroness Cox and the organization members for voicing concern over the Artsakh issue.

The meeting addressed the fate of the occupied historical and cultural monuments in Artsakh and the desecration of Armenian churches by Azerbaijan.

“Issues related to further cooperation with the Artsakh Diocese and implementation of humanitarian assistance programs were discussed,” it said.

