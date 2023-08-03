Pope offers encouragement to Turkish youth from earthquake zones

On Thursday morning Pope Francis meets with 40 young people from Türkiye expressing admiration for their courage and taking up the challenge to rebuild their communities hit by last February’s massive earthquake.

By Thaddeus Jones

Upon his return to the Apostolic Nunciature in Lisbon after Thursday morning’s events, Pope Francis met with a group of 40 young people from earthquake-hit areas of Türkiye who have travelled to Lisbon for World Youth Day.

Group photo of the young Turks with Pope Francis

Accompanied by the Vicar General of the Apostolic Vicariate of Anatolia, the youth representing various Christian denominations and towns in Türkiye thanked the Pope for the help they received after the massive earthquake in early February this year.

The Pope renewed his closeness with all those affected by the earthquake, the victims and their families, as they recover from the devastation caused by the disaster.

The Pope took the opportunity to express his admiration for their courage in facing the great challenges in rebuilding their communities, lives, and livelihoods in their homeland of Türkiye.

The half-hour meeting with the Pope concluded with the recitation of the Lord’s Prayer, as well as a birthday celebration for a Turkish youth who turned 23 today.

https://www.vaticannews.va/en/pope/news/2023-08/pope-offers-encouragement-to-turkish-youth-from-earthquake-zones.html