Turkey new FM, US Secretary of State discuss normalization of Turkish-Armenian relations

Turkey’s new Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during which they discussed matters of mutual interest, the Turkish foreign ministry informed on Thursday.

During the talks, matters related to Sweden’s membership bid in NATO, the normalization of relations between Turkey and Armenia and Azerbaijan and Armenia, Turkey’s purchase of F-16 fighter jets from the US and their upgrading, as well as the grain agreement with Ukraine were discussed.

Hakan Fidan was appointed FM in the new Turkish government, which was formed after incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s victory in the presidential runoff election on May 28.

https://news.am/eng/news/764342.html