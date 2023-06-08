Azerbaijan postpones planned talks with Armenia in Washington D.C.

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan has requested to postpone the planned next round of foreign ministerial talks with Armenia in Washington D.C., the Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

“At the request of the Azerbaijani side, the next round of discussions planned to take place next week in Washington D.C. is postponed. The public will be duly informed on the new timeframes of the meeting,” spokesperson Ani Badalyan said in a statement on social media.

The foreign ministerial talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan were planned to take place June 12 in Washington D.C.

