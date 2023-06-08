Ajax wants to buy Spertsyan’s transfer from Krasnodar

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. AFC Ajax wants to buy Armenian midfielder Eduard Spertsyan’s transfer, according to a report by Championat news portal.

Spertsyan is a midfielder at the Armenian national football team and also plays for Russia’s Krasnodar.

The Dutch football club reportedly plans to start negotiations with Krasnodar after the Russian Super Cup final.

Krasnodar is reportedly ready to make a deal for Spertsyan’s transfer for a bit over €10 million plus bonuses.

Spertsyan’s current contract with Krasnodar is signed until 2026. With 40 matches in this season, Spertsyan scored 14 goals and made 14 assists.

