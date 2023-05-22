The Chian Federation Honored Sen. Menendez with the 3rd Ionian Award

By Eleni Sakellis

QUEENS, NY – Calling him “the greatest Philhellene of our time” but also a “champion of justice, truth, honesty and moral values,” the Chian Federation honored Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Robert Menendez with the 3rd Ionian Medal of Honor in a packed ballroom at Terrace on the Park in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens, NY, on May 20.

“Mt heartfelt thanks to the Federation for presenting me with 3rd Ionian Medal of Honor, it’s truly humbling, especially considering the previous honorees are His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and Chian Federation founder George Livanos, extraordinary company to be in… It is deeply meaningful to me to be recognized by all of you tonight,” said Senator Menendez in his acceptance speech. “I want to thank the Chian Federation for all the incredible work that you do furthering the friendships and ties between Greece and the United States, keeping your traditions and heritage alive, spreading Hellenic values here in New York and in New Jersey and across the country, you make our nation and our world a better place by your work.”

“It is especially rewarding to receive this award from the sons and daughters of Chios, the 5th largest island in Greece… with a rich history that dates back to the Neolithic period, 8,000 years ago… Chians have helped change Hellenic and world history,” he said. “Throughout my tenure in Congress, some of my proudest moments have been fighting and winning battles on behalf of the Hellenic community both at home and abroad.”

The National Herald co-publisher/co-editor Eraklis Diamataris with honoree Sen. Robert Menendez and his wife Nadine, center, at the Chian Federation event on May 20. (Photo by Eleni Sakellis)

The event was attended by Ambassador of Greece to the United States Alexandra Papadopoulou and Consul General of Cyprus Michalis Firillas who shared their greetings and appreciation for Sen. Menendez and his efforts for Greece and Cyprus. Also among the speakers sharing their greetings at the event were U.S. Congresswoman Grace Meng, AHEPA Supreme Secretary Savas Tsivicos, Chios Societies of America and Canada President Dimitrios Kalafatis, and Ambassador Patrick Theros, a longtime contributor to The National Herald.

Ambassador of Greece to the U.S. Alexandra Papadopoulou at the Chian Federation’s 3rd Ionian Award ceremony honoring Sen. Robert Menendez. (Photo by Eleni Sakellis)

Among those present were the leaders, representatives and former presidents of various organizations including the Chian Federation, AHEPA, PSEKA, the Federation of Cypriot-American Organizations (FCAO), the Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York, the Pancyprian Association, the Federation of Dodecanese Societies, Pan-Rhodian Society of New York, Pan-Laconian Federation, and the Athenians Society of New York. Many young people also attended the event as well as representatives of professional organizations, including Hellenic Lawyers Association President George Zapantis, Senior Advisor of ALMA Bank and Hellenic-American Chamber of Commerce (HACC) Advisory Board Co-Chair Nancy Papaioannou, HACC Executive Board Chairman and Advisory Board Co-Chair Clay Maitland, HACC Executive Director Alexandra Mitsakis, Cyprus-U.S. Chamber of Commerce President Maria Pappas and Executive Director Despina Axiotakis. Fr. Nektarios Papazafiropoulos, representing His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros, gave the benediction at the event.

In his remarks, Pancyprian Association and PSEKA President Philip Christopher spoke warmly about Sen. Menendez and the importance of his presence in the battle for the Greek national issues and justice for Cyprus. He encouraged everyone to support Menendez in his re-election campaign recalling an event honoring the late Sen. Paul Sarbanes who was at the time retiring and said when he was asked by community members not to retire because he was needed, he told them “You don’t need me, you have Bob Menendez.”

Consul General of Cyprus in New York Michalis Firillas at the Chian Federation event on May 20. (Photo by Eleni Sakellis)

Co-Chair of the Ionian Medal of Honor event planning committee and Chian Federation Charitable Committee Vice President Markos Marinakis said: “Senator Bob Menendez, you are the greatest Philhellene of our time… Senator Menendez loves Greece and Cyprus, but he is a Philhellene because he feels our pain. When declares that he will not stop until the last boot of the last Turkish soldier leaves Cyprus, he has seen those boots and those soldiers and he knows what terror they inspire in the hearts of the Cypriot people. Fighting for justice is in the senator’s DNA. His family suffered at the hands of the Castro regime and that makes him more resolute in what he does for Greece and Cyprus. As he stands up for the rights of our people, my friends, we have to stand up for him.”

“He is one of the best politicians of our time… Sen. Menendez has succeeded in the U.S. recognition of the Armenian Genocide… A great friend, a great statesman, and, most importantly for us Chiotes, an islander…. When our children and grandchildren are taught history, your name will be uppermost. Senator Menendez, you are our hero, thank you,” said Marinakis, amid warm applause.

Ambassador Patrick Theros. (Photo by Eleni Sakellis)

The newly elected Chian Federation president Kyriaki (Koula) Kalogera – the first female president in its history – and the outgoing president, John Kondolios, then took the stage to introduce Sen. Menendez.

“We are devoting this ceremony to Sen. Bob Menendez, who has proven that he respects all our values as Greeks and has proven that he has a mission to communicate this to others, to share, guide and demonstrate how important it is to one respects laws, agreements and borders. He truly gives us hope and strength, that justice, truth, and sincerity, and moral standards will always have champions in our societies, allowing them to continue to prevail,” Kalogera said before presenting awarding the award to Menendez. She also thanked all the Federation, the organizing committee members, and the event’s supporters. Kondolios wished Kalogera good luck as the incoming president, welcoming everyone to the event, and shared the background on the Ionian Award.

Incoming President of the Chian Federation Kiriaki Kalogera accepting the Proclamation from U.S. Congresswoman Grace Meng at the event on May 20. (Photo by Eleni Sakellis)

Chian Federation Co-Chair of the Ionian Medal of Honor event planning committee Markos Marinakis introduced honoree Sen. Robert Menendez. (Photo by Eleni Sakellis)

Finally, during his speech, Sen. Menendez, after thanking the Chian Federation and the Greek-American diaspora, announced, amid applause, that, regardless of the election results in Turkey, he will not approve the sale of F-16s as long as Turkey continues in the same attitude towards Greece. He also congratulated the youth who participated in the event, Constantina Tsouklidis who sang the National Anthems of the U.S. and Greece, and the Enosis Cyprus dancers who performed various dances from Greece and Cyprus in traditional costume.

Dancers in traditional costume from the Enosis Cyprus dance group performed at the Chian Federation’s 3d Ionian Award event on May 20 at Terrace on the Park. (Photo by Eleni Sakellis)

New York City Mayor Eric Adams also made a surprise appearance at the event and in his remarks congratulated Sen. Menendez, the Chian Federation and the Hellenic community for all their contributions.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams at the Chian Federation event on May 20. (Photo by Eleni Sakellis)

Following the speeches and dinner, the evening continued with dancing to live music by Grigoris Maninakis and his Mikrokosmos Ensemble.

