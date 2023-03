Turkey minister of sports arrives in Yerevan for Euro 2024 qualifier against Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. Turkey’s Minister of Youth and Sports Mehmet Kasapoğlu has arrived in Yerevan to attend the Armenia vs. Turkey Euro 2024 qualifier, the Public Television reported.

Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 local time, March 25.

The match will take place at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium.

