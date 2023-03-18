Catholicos Aram I, Greece PM address Karabakh blockade, Armenia’s challenges

Catholicos Aram I of the Great House of Cilicia of the Armenian Apostolic Church met with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, informs the Catholicosate of Cilicia.

At the meeting, Catholicos Aram I addressed four matters: a) Armenian community in Greece, b) Lebanon’s current situation, especially the presidential election, c) Greece’s role within the Arab-Islamic world, especially within the Middle East, and d) Blockade of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) by Azerbaijan and challenges faced by Armenia.

Catholicos Aram I and the Greek PM exchanged information, views, and concerns on each of these matters.

