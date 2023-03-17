Azerbaijan tentatively confirmed participation in European Weightlifting C’ships in Yerevan

Azerbaijan has confirmed its participation in the upcoming European Weightlifting Championships 2023 in Yerevan, Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Karen Giloyan has said, citing preliminary data.

“At this point, Azerbaijan has confirmed its participation, but this isn’t final yet,” the ministry quoted him as saying on Friday. “At the end of March. the federations of the countries that have submitted a bid have to make a money transfer to the European Federation. Thus, the Azerbaijani team’s participation will be finally confirmed when they complete all envisaged steps.”

The European Weightlifting Championships 2023 are scheduled for April 15-23.

