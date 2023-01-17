Azerbaijan to file complaint against Mkhitaryan to UEFA

Inter midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s latest behavior in a club video has angered Azerbaijan, Sports.ru reports.

The Armenian football player starred in a club television story, where the players talked about themselves. During the video, Mkhitaryan drew maps of Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) on paper and talked about his birthplace.

The Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan plans to file complaints to UEFA and the Italian Football Federation over Mkhitaryan’s behavior.

Qarabağ FK also expressed discontent with the midfielder’s actions.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2023/01/17/Azerbaijan-UEFA-Mkhitaryan/2782171