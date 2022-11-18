The three Metropolitans that will form the Triprosopon for the elections in Cyprus

The passing away of the late Archbishop Chrysostomos II marked the beginning of a brutal election campaign, with the first “stop” being the election of the Triprosopon and the last the appointment of the new ecclesiastical leader to the archdiocesan throne. Between the two, a short interval follows but with a large – as predicted – background.

Metropolitan Vasilios of Constantia seems to be in the Triprosopon that will result from the vote of the Cypriot citizens for the appointment of the new Archbishop.

In particular, and according to a large survey conducted by Analytica Market Research on behalf of Cyprus Times, the Triprosopon is expected to consist of the Metropolitans of Limassol, Tamasos, and Constantia.

The survey was conducted between 14 and 16 November and involved 2330 people, through telephone interviews and online questionnaires.

The statistical error is at +/- 2.5%. The weightings were based on the geographical distribution of the population, census of 2021.

Notable is the intention to participate in the Church elections, however, it is noted that the inclusion of an online questionnaire, in which those with an interest in the process consciously participated, contributed to this finding.

In the intention to vote, that is to ask the participants who they would vote for if the archdiocesan elections were held next Sunday, Metropolitan Athanasios of Limassol has a 34.7% lead.

The second place is held by Metropolitan Isaiah of Tamasos. The third place is occupied by the Metropolitan of Constantia with a percentage of 12.3%, followed by the Metropolitan of Paphos with a percentage of 11.4%, and the Metropolitan of Morphou with a percentage of 10.6% while Bishop Christoforos of Karpasia and Metropolitan Chrysostomos of Kyrenia with a percentage of 3.7%.

