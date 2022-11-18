“Explosive flavors”, “traditions and stories” – Forbes on remarkably diverse Armenian cuisine ￼

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenian cuisine is remarkably diverse from its north to south, Armenian food isn’t just rich in flavors – it’s rich in history, says travel writer Breanna Wilson in a Forbes article titled Will Travel For Food: 11 Can’t Miss Culinary Experiences In Armenia.

“A cuisine that’s remarkably diverse from its north to south, Armenian food isn’t just rich in flavors – it’s rich in history, as well. Presented with modest simplicity, the dishes and wine traditions here, some of the first in the world, can only be understood once you step foot in the country, making Armenia a destination that should no longer be overlooked, especially by gastronomes and oenophiles,” the writer said in the article.”But what is it about Armenian food that’s worthy of a discerning traveler’s attention? And why now? Maybe it’s the explosive flavors that come with every bite. Or the traditions and stories behind even the simplest of dishes, from khash to horats panir.”

According to Breanna Wilson, visiting restaurants only in Yerevan will give travelers just a surface-level introduction to Armenian food. “….there are far better ways to explore the cuisine – and to do a deep dive into its traditions, techniques, and the people keeping this part of their heritage alive. And that means getting out….”

Wilson included in the article venues in Areni, Dsegh, Vayk, Meghri and Artabuynk.

