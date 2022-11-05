‘Artsakh has the right to have rights’: Bishop addresses rally in Yerevan

A rally in support of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) began in Yerevan’s central France Square on Saturday afternoon with prayers offered by Bishop Bagrat Galstanyan, head of the Tavush Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church.

The rally called by the opposition aims to warn the Armenian authorities against signing a peace treaty that would make Artsakh a part of Azerbaijan.

Addressing the rally, the bishop said that Armenia and Artsakh have to rely primarily on their own strength and on God to counter the major security threats facing the countries.

“We must act tirelessly day and night, putting aisle our ideological and political differences and not waiting for the mercy of this or that power center… We should not stop making friends, but we should stop relying only on our friends,” he said.

“Unfortunately, political interests, double standards and relative morality outweigh truth and justice. They often decide which nations have the right to have rights.

“Artsakh, Armenians from around the world, no matter how broken, have the right to have rights, and that right is undeniable. Artsakh will never be part of enemy states,” the bishop stressed.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2022/11/05/bishop-rally-Yerevan/2752434