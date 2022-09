3 Armenian soldiers killed in Azerbaijani shelling

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Three Armenian soldiers were killed when Azerbaijani armed forces opened mortar and large-caliber fire on Armenian positions in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on September 28 starting 18:00, the Defense Ministry said.

The Defense Ministry added that as of 22:00 the situation had relatively stabilized.

