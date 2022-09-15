His Beatitude Catholicos-Patriarch of Cilicia Raphael Bedros XXI awards Dr. Hrayr Jebejian the St. Mesrob Mashdots Medal

HYETERT – On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, the Armenian Catholic Catholicos-Patriarch of Cilicia His Beatitude Raphael Bedros XXI awarded Dr. Hrayr Jebejian, General Secretary of the Bible Society in the Gulf, the St. Mesrob Mashdots medal. The order of St. Mesrob Mashdots is awarded to Armenian individuals for outstanding achievements in education, culture, science, and social activities.

In his Patriarchal Letter, His Beatitude addressed Dr. Jebejian as “Beloved Son” and emphasized Hrayr’s service to God, the Church, and the Armenian nation. Here is an excerpt of the Letter that was read by a priest: “We would like to express our most sincere and heartfelt thanks and appreciation for the close and productive cooperation between the Armenian Catholic Church and the Bible Society in the Gulf. Your decades-long service in spreading the Word of God is greatly commendable. We pray that your commitment, dedication, devotion, and faithfulness will continue to contribute to the maintenance and spread of the Armenian culture, faith, and values. We pray to God that he may continue to bless you, your family, and the Bible Society and make you a beacon of light, hope, and love to the Church at large. We bestow our fatherly blessings on you and ask that may God continue to guide you in His ministry.”

Then, His Beatitude awarded Hrayr the medal of St. Mesrob Mashdots. Dr. Jebejian was given the opportunity to thank His Holiness Bedros XXI. He said, “I am immensely humbled by receiving this medal. I remember your zeal when we first collaborated in 1981 and produced stories from the Bible in Armenian for young students. Your Holiness, you have always been a beacon of hope, light, and service to us all. I am extremely grateful for receiving this honor today. I promise to continue serving the Bible and my community.”