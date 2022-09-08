Nation mourns monarch whose life was rooted in the Bible

The nation and Commonwealth mourns a monarch who was ‘a remarkable public servant’, and whose life was rooted in the Bible, said the Chief Executive Officer of Bible Society today.

Her Majesty the Queen was Patron of Bible Society from 1952 when she acceded to the throne. The longest-reigning monarch in British history, Her Majesty attended church every week and prayed daily.

‘With the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II we have lost not only a remarkable public servant, but also a presence, the presence of a much-loved and respected Christian leader during a period of extraordinary change,’ said Paul Williams.

‘We cannot understand the Queen without reference to her Christian faith. There’s a marvellous section in her Coronation service when she was presented with a Bible, described as the “Rule for the whole life and government of Christian Princes” and “the most valuable thing that this world affords”. The Queen’s life and testimony make it clear that she took these words very seriously.

‘The Queen’s faith has made a real difference to her reign and to the nation. She attended church more than weekly, prayed and read the Bible. Her Christian faith has been her guide during the highs and lows of her life and because of that she has been able to be a stable and enduring presence in our national life.

‘I think that the Queen’s legacy is her example of what true service and duty looks like. Her whole life has been one of service. I think the Queen will be remembered in line with these words from Proverbs 10.7, “The memory of the righteous is a blessing.”’

