PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE CALLED ECUMENICAL PATRIARCH

This evening, Sunday February 27th, 2022, His Excellency Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, communicated by telephone with His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and described the prevailing situation in his country after the military invasion by the Russian Federation. President Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude for the manifestations of support on the part of the Ecumenical Patriarchate toward his troubled nation, imploring Him to intensify His prayers for the struggle of the Ukrainian people for the protection of their freedom and their homeland’s territorial integrity.

The Ecumenical Patriarch assured His Excellency President Zelenskyy of the Mother Church’s solidarity and constant prayers that the hostile fire may cease and the military conflict may stop immediately. He congratulated the President for his vigorous fighting spirit, as well as for the inspiration and support that he provides the Ukrainian people with his courageous attitude. Finally, His All-Holiness conveyed his prayer for strength and endurance from above so that peace may swiftly prevail in Ukraine, whose people – like so many other peoples – received the Orthodox faith from the Church of Constantinople.

At the Phanar, February 27, 2022

From the Chief Secretariat

of the Holy and Sacred SynodВолодимир Зеленський@ZelenskyyUaThank you for the warm conversation, Your All-Holiness #Bartholomew. Your words are like hands that hold us up in this difficult time. Ukrainians feel the spiritual support and strength of your prayers. We hope for the soonest peace.Дякую за теплу розмову, Ваша Всесвятосте #Варфоломій. Ваші слова – як руки, що підтримують нас у цей тяжкий час. Українці відчувають духовну підтримку та силу ваших молитов. Сподіваємося на швидке настання миру.

