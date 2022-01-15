Armenia’s Temple of Garni is on list of world’s best monuments from Roman Empire era

Belgian online magazine Le Vif Weekend has issued its list of the world’s best architectural monuments from the ancient Roman period (754/753 BC-476 BC).

Among these 51 most beautiful monuments is the pagan Temple of Garni in Armenia. It is 37th on this list.

The Temple of Garni was built in the 1st century AD by Kink Tiridates I of Armenia.

This historical-architectural complex is located next to today’s Garni village in Kotayk Province.

The Temple of Garni is the only monument in Armenia that has been preserved from the era of paganism and Hellenism.

The Colosseum of Rome tops this list of the world’s best architectural monuments from the Roman Empire era.

