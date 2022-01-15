5,444 people died of Covid and other underlying health conditions in Armenia in 2021

A total of 5,444 people died from Covid-19 and other underlying medical conditions in Armenia in 2021, according to the 11-month statistics published by the Statistical Committee of Armenia and the data summed up by the Ministry of Health.

9,533 people have died from coronavirus and other underlying conditions in Armenia since the disease outbreak. 8,018 of them died from Covid.

The highest number of 1,324 Covid-19 deaths was recorded in November, and the lowest in July – 90 deaths.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2022/01/15/Covid-deaths/2627124