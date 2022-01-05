Armenian Culture Celebration @ Bible Museum

HYETERT – Museum of the Bible in Washington inviting on January 29, 2022, for a special day celebrating Armenia, the world’s first Christian nation. The Armenian people have one of the richest biblical histories and cultures in the world. Their historic lands include the traditional resting place of Noah’s ark and the garden of Eden. The visitors are invited to explore the sacred traditions, Christian culture, and stories of the Armenian people!
Due to the pandemic restriction this is planned to be virtual which will allow to join from different part of the world. And it’s all free with a general admission ticket to the museum.
Market Featuring Local Armenian Artisans
10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Gathering Room, Floor 6
Products that will be featured include Armenian silk scarves, jewelry, art, hand-made soap, edibles, and souvenirs.
Education Station
11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Floor 4
With special activities related to Armenia such as an activity on the khachkar and Armenian alphabet.
Special Lunch and Learn with Dr. Christina Maranci
12:00–1:00 p.m., Gathering Room, Floor 6
Hear from Christina Maranci, Arthur H. Dadian and Ara T. Oztemel Professor of Armenian Art and Architectural History and chair of the Department of the History of Art and Architecture at Tufts University, who will speak about Christmas traditions in Armenia.
Food and the Armenian Diaspora
TBD, Gathering Room, Floor 6
Join Liana Aghajanian, a journalist documenting the Armenian experience in America through food, tracing the intersection of cuisine and agriculture with genocide, immigration, identity, and more.
Artistic Presentation
TBD, Gathering Room, Floor 6
Hear from Nunik Nahapetyan, superintendent of St. Mary Shnorhali School, as he presents a selection of songs, poetry, and short plays.
Museum Walking Tour
TBD
Join Dr. Jeff Kloha, chief curatorial officer at the museum, for a tour of the Armenian artifacts in the Museum Collections.
Digital Exhibition — Ancient Faith: The Churches of Nagorno-Karabakh
TBD
Take a virtual exploration of the sacred spaces, Christian culture, and stories of the people who live and worship in Artsakh, known internationally as Nagorno-Karabakh.
The Armenian Bible
TBD, Gathering Room, Floor 6
For Armenians, the development of the Armenian Bible is imbued with sacred importance, since it enabled the spread of Christinity, the development of Armenian theology, and the survival of a distinct, unified cultural community.
Price: Free to all museum guests
Time: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Below is the Zoom information for the Armenian Culture Celebration on January 29, 2022.
Notice there are three events that will be broadcast that day.
Lunch & Learn: Christmas Traditions in Armenia
Please click the link to join the webinar: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83820349313
Or Telephone:
Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782
Webinar ID: 838 2034 9313
International numbers available: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/khUtcKWxP
Food and the Armenian Diaspora
Please click the link to join the webinar: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82770563176
Or Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799
Webinar ID: 827 7056 3176
International numbers available: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kdBqyQdx2L
The Armenian Bible
Please click the link to join the webinar: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83545912455
Or Telephone:
Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833
Webinar ID: 835 4591 2455
International numbers available: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kmxt1Segt
