A Year in Collaboration: HyeTert & Norwegian Helsinki Commitee

HYETERT – As avid followers would remember, HyeTert was awarded a Norwegian Helsinki Committee grant in its 20th year anniversary in minority news aggregation and reporting. The grant primarily helped covering HyeTert’s web infrastructure maintenance costs as well as purchasing news archives that were lost during website transitions (for more re: missing archives see https://hyetert.org/about-eng/). HyeTert was also able to broaden its social media base both by further branching out to live programming on minority issues not covered elsewhere and by advertising its live programming broadcast on cross platforms.

The Norwegian Helsinki Committee is a non-governmental organization working to ensure that human rights are respected in practice. They do this through monitoring, reporting, teaching and democracy support. Established by activists from across the political spectrum in 1977, the NHC’s aim was to support persecuted human rights defenders in the Soviet Union and Eastern Europe, and the Helsinki Movement contributed to the democratic revolutions that swept through Europe in 1989.

HyeTert is looking forward for more collaborations with NHC and other organizations who have a solid track record on extending the scope of freedoms and help bettering the conditions of minority citizens.

For a selection of live HyeTert content see https://www.youtube.com/c/HyeTert/videos