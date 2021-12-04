Turkish intellectual Ali Ertem, great friend of the Armenian people, dies in Germany

Turkish journalist Ali Ertem, the Chairman of the “Union Against Genocide”, an Anti- Genocide organization based Frankfurt, Germany, has died on December 2. Ertem was one of the few Turkish intellectuals who had recognized the Armenia Genocide and had been an active advocate of the Genocide recognition for four decades, Over.eu reports.

Ertem publicly called on Turkey to apologize to the generation, with strong believe that only recognition and confession can prevent the repetition of such tragedies in the future.

Every year, on April 24, Ertem used to head delegations of Turks, Kurds and Assyrians to Armenia to participate in the Armenian Genocide commemoration ceremonies at the Tsitsernakaberb memorial complex.

