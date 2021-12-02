Armenian humanitarian mission in Syria delivers over 3.5 tons of aid to Aleppo hospitals

The Armenian humanitarian mission in Syria has delivered more than 3.5 tons of medical supplies to Aleppo hospitals, the Armenian Center for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

“On December 1, the medical team of the Armenian humanitarian mission in cooperation with the Armenian Embassy in Syria handed over more than 3.5 tons of medical supplies to Aleppo’s medical centers,” the center said.

The Syrian authorities expressed gratitude to the Armenian doctors for the medical supplies provided, as well as for their daily support.

“Despite a number of restrictions and difficulties related to the coronavirus pandemic in Aleppo, the Armenian humanitarian mission team continues to carry out its activities at a high level,” said the Center for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2021/12/02/aid-Aleppo-hospitals/2607256