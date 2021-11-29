Armenian boxers claim 4 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze medals at international tournament

Young Armenian boxers have claimed 9 medals at international boxing tournament in memory of Akaki Kakauridze held in Georgia’s Qutaisi. As the Boxing Federation reports, three representative of the Armenian team – Tumas Tovmasyan (51kg weight category), Gor Azizyan (54kg weight category), Manvel Petrosyan (57kg weight category) and Albert Harutyunyan competing in the heavyweight took gold medals.

Another three boxers – Arman Miskaryan, Robert Yengibaryan and Garik Antanosyan took silver, while Gor Beglaryan and Ares Hakobyan were awarded with bronze.

The Armenian team participated in the tournament led by coaches Vazgen Badalyan and Artur Ulikhanyan, the Federation said.

