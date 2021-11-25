We are not ready for peace with Turks who continue killing us – Tigran Baloyan

A gathering of “Liberation movement” initiative is underway at the Republic Square in Yerevan. The participants call on authorities to refrain from signing any agreement of the demarcation and delimitation of the border with Azerbaijan contrary to Armenian interests. They also demand the publication of the document that is reportedly to be signed. Lecturer at Yerevan State University Tigran Baloyan addressed the public during the gathering.

“They want to impose peace on us, on a country which suffered defeat. Ideally, we should have accepted that peace. Azerbaijani and pro-government media labeled us revanchists, however we are not crazy and know what we want. We do not want to conclude peace agreement as along as we are not ready for that peace. We are not ready for peace agreement with Turks who continue killing us. A peace agreement is signed when reconciliation is in place between peoples. The peace imposed on us is an Azerbaijani agenda and of those who follow that,” said Baloyan.

