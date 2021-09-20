Nearly 700 projects considered during “Armenia 2020-Armenia 2041” meeting

The creators of the “Armenia 2020-Armenia 2041” program and THE FUTURE ARMENIAN initiative Noubar Afeyan and Ruben Vardanyan considered nearly 700 projects during a meeting today.

“Over the past 20 years, we have made efforts to make changes and build a country that will be more attractive, prosperous, safe and self-sufficient for people and investors,” Afeyan said, adding that Armenia has already recorded 6% growth of GDP on an annual basis and reminded that this growth is instable since “it is mainly due to consumer loans and public debts”.

In his turn, Vardanyan said one of the goals of the program is to help 50,000 Armenian families move to Armenia.

The event ended with a question-and-answer session.

Among the guests were Armenian government officials, Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, representatives of international and non-governmental organizations, donors, as well as partners and beneficiaries of the programs under implementation.

https://news.am/eng/news/663670.html