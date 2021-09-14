Armenia President grants high state award to chess grandmaster Elina Danielyan

By the decree of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, chess player and international chess grandmaster Elina Danielyan has been awarded the 2nd degree Order for Services to the Homeland for winning the 2021 European Individual Women’s Championship and worthily representing Armenia in the international arena, as reported the press service of the President of Armenia.

Recently, chess grandmaster Elina Danielyan became champion at the European Individual Women’s Chess Championship, becoming the first female chess player to achieve such success in the history of newly independent Armenia. President Sarkissian today hosted Danielyan at the presidential residence where he handed the high state award, congratulated the leading chess grandmaster of Armenia’s women’s chess team and wished her more success.

President Sarkissian and Danielyan talked about the events unfolding in the chess world, the changes that are being made, as well as the importance of preservation and development of the traditions of chess in Armenia. Afterwards, Sarkissian and Danielyan played chess and tied the match.

Danielyan said it’s a great honor to meet with the President and that the meeting inspires her and gives her strength to achieve her goals in the future.

https://news.am/eng/news/662732.html