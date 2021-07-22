France Ambassador to Armenia visits Metsamor Historical-Archaeological Museum-Reserve

Metsamor Historical-Archaeological Museum-Reserve today hosted Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte.

As reported the Service for the Protection of Historical Environment and Cultural Museum-Reservations of Armenia, with the accompaniment of Director of the Service Ara Tarverdyan and Deputy Director Arkady Osipov, the high-ranking guest toured the Reserve-Museum where he was introduced to the history of the archaeological site of Metsamor, as well as the vast amount of archaeological materials found during excavations and displayed at the Reserve-Museum.

Tarverdyan donated the “Metsamor” booklet (published by the Service) to the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Armenia. Lacôte expressed gratitude for the interesting and substantial excursion.

https://news.am/eng/news/654846.html