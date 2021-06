Online Event: The Armeno-Turkish Manuscripts and Prints in the Mekhitarist Congregation in Vienna

Ottomans Online: Skilliter Centre Seminars on the Ottoman Empire and Early Turkish Republic

Thursday 24th June 2021

4.30pm (UK time)

The Armeno-Turkish Manuscripts and Prints in the Mekhitarist Congregation in Vienna as a unique source for the intellectual and cultural history of the Ottoman Empire

Professor Yavuz Köse

University of Vienna

To register pls follow https://skilliter.newn.cam.ac.uk/ottomans-online-8/