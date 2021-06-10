Philip Reeker pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims in Tsitsernakaberd

Acting Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip T. Reeker on Thursday visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in Yerevan, the US Embassy in Armenia reports.

He paid his respects at Tsitsernakaberd with a wreath bearing the inscription, “From the American People,” in remembrance of the lives of all those who died during the Armenian Genocide.

The embassy said earlier that Philip Reeker was scheduled to meet with government, civil society, and business leaders to discuss bilateral priorities and issues related to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

He had visited Georgia and Azerbaijan before coming to Armenia.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2021/06/10/Philip-Reeker/2516412