LECTURE: Christianity in Karabakh, The rich religious heritage in Artsakh from 4th to 21st century

When: May 12, 2021 08:00 PM London

Dr Hratch Tchilingirian is a scholar of modern and contemporary Middle East in general and Armenian studies in particular. Since 2012, he is an Associate of the Faculty of Oriental Studies, University of Oxford. As an activist and a public intellectual, in recent years he has drawn attention to the plight of religious and ethnic minorities in the Middle East, especially in academic and policy-making circles. Dr Tchilingirian has lectured internationally and is the author of numerous studies and publications (www.hratch.info), including a book on conflicts in the Caucasus: The struggle for independence in the post-Soviet South Caucasus: Karabakh and Abkhazia (2003) (downloadable for free).

Register here for this meeting: