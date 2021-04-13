Weightlifter Simon Martirosyan under investigation for allegedly causing fatal traffic accident

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Law enforcement agencies are investigating the April 12 fatal traffic accident when a Mercedes sedan allegedly driven by Olympic weightlifting champion Simon Martirosyan struck and killed a jaywalking pedestrian at Arshakunyats Avenue in Yerevan.

The Committee of Investigations spokesperson Rima Yeganyan confirmed to ARMENPRESS that the weightlifter was driving the vehicle involved.

A criminal casefile on “Violation of Traffic and Vehicular Rules Negligently Causing Death” has been launched.

The victim is identified as 27 year old Kamo Amirkhanyan.

Martirosyan hasn’t made any public statement yet. Other details weren’t immediately available.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

