Vatican Museums to reopen on 3 May

Booking is required as are punctuality, masks and social distancing. The Vatican Gardens will also be open for visits.

In line with government decrees to curb the spread of the pandemic, the Vatican Museums will reopen on the first Monday of the month of May.

The re-opening follows the Museums’ third closure since the start of the pandemic.

Rules and regulations are clear and will be enforced by security personnel. First and foremost, all visitors are required to book tickets on-line.

Safety measures

All visitors will also be required to respect the entry time specified on their booking, they will have to wear a face mask at all times and respect social distancing measures.

All indications can be found on the official Vatican Museums website.

Vatican Gardens

The Vatican Gardens will also be open to the public for guided visits.

In a note issued by the management of the Museums and Gardens it is specified that security personnel may order anyone who does not respect the rules to leave the Museums and the Gardens.

https://www.vaticannews.va/en/vatican-city/news/2021-04/vatican-museums-gardens-open-3-may.html?fbclid=IwAR2vtX2V_ZYYeTn0YXjCaPWrlvapA8gOO5sxu83xrs5qSFEfhUfCk5WJl-M