EU announces start of two new environmental protection projects in Armenia

Actions on climate change, environmental protection and sustainable development are at the heart of the European Green Deal – a key European Union priority sector for the coming years. Air pollution, degradation of forest resources and soil quality, over-exploitation of water resources are among the key environmental challenges that Armenia faces, the EU in Armenia said in a statement on Sunday.

“On the International Day of Forests we are pleased to announce the start of two new EU funded projects in the area of environmental protection in Armenia. The ‘EU4Environment: Green community – resilient future’ Project implemented by a consortium led by the Armenia Tree Project will promote urban green planning and green energy solutions,” the EU said.

During the course of the next 3 years the project envisages establishment of tree nurseries to supply seedlings for urban greening initiatives to 15 municipalities in Shirak, Lori and Tavush Provinces and planting of 458,000 trees. To promote eco-friendly behavior 7,000 schoolchildren in the target communities will be trained and involved in environmental education, awareness raising campaigns, eco clubs, eco camps and annual country-wide clean up initiatives.

“Another large scale project to promote more sustainable urban governance and climate change adaptation is to be implemented by the municipalities of Vanadzor, Gyumri and Pila (Poland) under the Local Authorities: Partnerships for sustainable cities 2020 call for proposals. The ‘Alliance for Better City Governance’ Project will support the municipalities of Vanadzor and Gyumri to design and offer their citizens a greener environment. More specifically – 10 modern and environmentally friendly busses and two plants that will turn plastic waste into construction material will start operation with the support of the project, 700 bins to separate household waste will be distributed and GIS will be installed and launched in the two towns over the next three years. The project will also focus on raising awareness and promoting practices such as waste separation and recycling.

“Well-planned urban greening interventions such as promoting tree planting and community gardening are interventions to counteracting deforestation, preventing soil erosion, improving air quality and improving livelihoods. These are some of the objectives targeted by the projects launched this year,” the statement reads.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2021/03/22/EU-Armenia/2473035