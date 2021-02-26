Ethnic Armenian appointed Ukraine’s ambassador in Washington

Ukraine has appointed an ethnic Armenian diplomat to serve as its ambassador to the United States.

In an official statement justifying his decision, President Volodymyr Zelensky appreciated Oksanna Makarova’s patriotism and high professionalism, as well as “very positive perception” in Washington.

“I am confident these three factors are the formula of success towards strengthening the partnership between Ukraine and the US,” he said.



The Ukrainian leader urged Makarova to concentrate efforts on building an effective dialogue between Kiev and Washington. He also stressed the importance of active work with the US Congress.

Born to a family of Ukrainian and Armenian parents, Makarova held different post in Ukraine’s Ministry of Finance between 2015-2020. On November 22 2018, she was promoted to the rank of minister.

https://www.tert.am/en/news/2021/02/26/USA_ukrainiandiplomat/3536504