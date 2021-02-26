Armenia President plans to meet with army general staff chief

President Armen Sarkissian plans to meet with Onik Gasparyan, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia.

As we have informed earlier, President Sarkissian is launching a series of discussions to find ways to ease tension and find a peaceful solution to the situation in the country.

On Thursday morning, the General Staff of the Armed Forces issued a statement in which the high-ranking military officials demanded the resignation of PM Nikol Pashinyan and his government. According to the General Staff, the PM and his government are no longer be able to make good decisions. Pashinyan, however, considered the move as an “attempt at a military coup” and called on his supporters to gather at Republic Square in downtown Yerevan.

After their rally Thursday at Liberty Square in downtown Yerevan, the opposition demanding Pashinyan’s resignation marched to Marshal Baghramyan Avenue, continued their respective protest in front of the National Assembly, after which they announced that they would pitch tents and spend the night on Marshal Baghramyan Avenue.

