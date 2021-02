Aliyev comments on situation in Armenia

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev commented on the situation in Armenia, RIA Novosti reports.

“Armenia has never been in such a deplorable situation. It was their leaders who put them in this position. And the leaders of the junta that ruled Armenia for 20 years – the Kocharyan-Sargsyan junta, and the government that came after it,” he said.

https://news.am/eng/news/630699.html