Book Launch: Khatchig Mouradian and Henry Theriault in Conversation

Join Henry Theriault & Khatchig Mouradian for a conversation on Mouradian’s new book “The Resistance Network: The Armenian Genocide and Humanitarianism in Ottoman Syria.”

January 27, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST – 8:30 PM EST

Zoom registration: https://bit.ly/3sl45Ba

Theriault is the President of the International Association of Genocide Scholars. Mouradian is a Lecturer at Columbia University.

Sponsored by:

–National Association for Armenian Studies and Research

–The Master of Arts in Holocaust and Genocide Studies Program and the Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center at Stockton University

–Armenian Society of Columbia University

–Ararat-Eskijian Museum

–Research Institute on Turkey

–AGBU Ararat

–Armenian Democratic Liberal Party-Ramgavars

–Armenian Network of America-Greater NY

–Daughters of Vartan-Sahaganoush Otyag

–Knights of Vartan-Bakradouny Lodge

–Saint Leon Armenian Church

–Zoravik Armenian Activist Collective

The Resistance Network is the history of an underground network of humanitarians, missionaries, and diplomats in Ottoman Syria who helped save the lives of thousands during the Armenian Genocide. Khatchig Mouradian challenges depictions of Armenians as passive victims of violence and subjects of humanitarianism, demonstrating the key role they played in organizing a humanitarian resistance against the destruction of their people. Piecing together hundreds of accounts, official documents, and missionary records, Mouradian presents a social history of genocide and resistance in wartime Aleppo and a network of transit and concentration camps stretching from Bab to Ras ul-Ain and Der Zor. He ultimately argues that, despite the violent and systematic mechanisms of control and destruction in the cities, concentration camps, and massacre sites in this region, the genocide of the Armenians did not progress unhindered—unarmed resistance proved an important factor in saving countless lives.

Reviews:

In this invaluable book, Khatchig Mouradian explores Talaat’s exterminatory universe in Northern Syria during the Armenian genocide. He reveals the victims’ agonizing yet effective resilience and their faith in Armenian futures beyond a regime’s perversion.

—Hans-Lukas Kieser, author of Talaat Pasha: Father of Modern Turkey, Architect of Genocide***

Khatchig Mouradian has written a pathbreaking book on the Armenian genocide. Using a wealth of untapped sources in multiple languages, he shows how a humanitarian resistance network emerged in Ottoman Syria that saved the lives of many Armenians. The Resistance Network is essential reading not only for the new insights it offers on the Armenian genocide but also for the compelling analysis of humanitarianism and resistance in times of great atrocities.

—Eric D. Weitz, author of A World Divided: The Global Struggle for Human Rights in the Age of Nation-States***

This exciting study of Armenian resistance radiating from an Aleppo “life raft” takes us as close as we are ever likely to get to the Armenian genocide itself—and to those who labored to thwart it. We hear their voices, we see their torments, and we trace their stratagems—such as “human newspapers” written on the backs of children, then covered with dirt, enabling communication between far-flung communities. Deeply researched, elegantly written, The Resistance Network cannot fail to stimulate discussion and is highly recommended for scholars, book clubs, and classrooms alike.

—Margaret Lavinia Anderson, professor of history emerita, University of California Berkeley See Less