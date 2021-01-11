Mkhitaryan extends Roma contract until 2022

Roma midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is set to renew his contract with the club until 2022, RomaPress reports, citing Sky Sport.

The 31 year-old initially signed a one-year contract that was set to expire in June 2021 but his new deal will keep in the Eternal City until at least June 2022.

The Armenian has been the Giallorossi’s most important player so far this campaign with 8 goals and 7 assists to his name and has been roundly praised by manager Paulo Fonseca, who stated that Mkhitaryan is “one of the most intelligent players I’ve ever managed.”

Mkhitaryan completed a free transfer to Roma from Arsenal this summer following a successful loan spell in the Italian capital last season.

