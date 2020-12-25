Armenian documentary received a prestigious Visions Sud Est grant

The National Cinema Center of Armenia informs that by the decision of the experts of the prestigious Swiss Visions Sud Est, financial support was provided for seven international film projects, including an Armenian full-length documentary “Five Dreamers and a Horse” directed by Vahagn Khachatryan and Aren Malayan. The film was funded by the National Cinema Center of Armenia.

The Swiss fund visions Sud Est supports film productions from Asia, Africa, Latin America and Eastern Europe and guarantees their distribution in Switzerland. It was initiated by the Foundation trigon-film Baden and the Fribourg Film Festival, with the collaboration of Nyon’s Visions du Reel and the support of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation.

Since its creation in spring 2005, the fund has supported 159 projects from different parts of the globe. 126 of these films have already been completed and many have been invited to numerous festivals around the world,

“Five Dreamers and a Horse” – a coproduction of Armenia and Germany – is about the dreams of people. Five protagonists try to fulfill their dreams. An elevator conductor in a hospital dreams of traveling into space. An old unemployed Stalinist dreams of a trip to Paris before he dies. A young farmer dreams of the perfect woman, one that he can choose himself without the limitations of his village community. While these protagonists dream of escaping their present lives, two others, a young lesbian couple, play a very special role: they try to live out their dreams everyday. They hang out on the rooftops of Yerevan and get married with a doll as their pastor. They live free, without any borders, and define their own world.

