130 lecturers, employees of Armenia’s languages and social sciences university demand PM’s resignation

A number of lecturers and staff of the Yerevan Brusov State University of Languages and Social Sciences has issued a statement joining the demand for PM Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation.

The statement has been signed by 130 lecturers and employees.

According to 130 lecturers and employees, as a result of the statement signed on November 9, 2012, the current government is unable to overcome the unprecedented challenges.

“We, the representatives of the higher education institution, are responsible for educating the patriotic generation and we can not be indifferent to the political situation and the moral atmosphere in the country,” the statement added.

https://news.am/eng/news/620769.html