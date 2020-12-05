Historic New York church housing Liberty Bell gutted by massive fire

Associated Pressin New York

Middle Collegiate Church in East Village built in 1892

Bell that rang for independence in 1776 believed to survive

A historic church in lower Manhattan that houses New York’s Liberty Bell and whose congregation dates to the city’s earliest days was gutted early on Saturday by a massive fire that sent flames shooting through the roof.

The Middle Collegiate Church in the East Village burned before dawn after a fire spread from an adjacent five-story vacant building at around 5am. Flames shot from the roof and the church’s stately front window glowed from the blaze inside.

Flames engulf the church, before dawn.Photograph: Duke Todd/AP

“We are devastated,” said the Rev Jacqueline J Lewis. “We are gutted like our building is gutted; our hearts are crushed like our doors are crushed. But we know how to be the church, and we know that God is God, yesterday, today and tomorrow.”

The New York fire department said there were four minor injuries to firefighters and that marshals were investigating the blaze.

Built in 1892, the church is home to the oldest congregation of the Collegiate Churches of New York, which date to the Dutch settlement of the island in the 1620s, according to the church’s website. The Middle Collegiate Church had been in two other locations in Manhattan since 1729.

The bell tower houses New York’s Liberty Bell, which pealed to mark the birth of the United States of America in 1776 and has been rung for the inaugurations and deaths of American presidents and events such as remembrance of the 9/11 attacks.

Lewis believed the bell survived the fire but was not certain. Church minister Amanda Ashcraft told WABC the Tiffany stained glass windows were gone.

Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted that the fire was “heartbreaking” and said: “We’ll do whatever we can to help Middle Collegiate rebuild.”

The fate of the building was unclear, Lewis said, but the ministry will continue.

“Our church has been worshipping digitally since 15 March,” Lewis said. “And that’s what we’ll be doing tomorrow.”

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. Millions have turned to the Guardian for vital, independent, quality journalism throughout a turbulent and challenging 2020. Readers in 180 countries around the world, including Turkey, now support us financially. Will you join them?

We believe everyone deserves access to information that’s grounded in science and truth, and analysis rooted in authority and integrity. That’s why we made a different choice: to keep our reporting open for all readers, regardless of where they live or what they can afford to pay. This means more people can be better informed, united, and inspired to take meaningful action.

In these perilous times, a truth-seeking global news organisation like the Guardian is essential. We have no shareholders or billionaire owner, meaning our journalism is free from commercial and political influence – this makes us different. When it’s never been more important, our independence allows us to investigate fearlessly, and challenge those in power.

In this unprecedented year of intersecting crises, we have done just that, with revealing journalism that had real-world impact: the inept handling of the Covid-19 crisis, the Black Lives Matter protests, and the tumultuous US election.

We have enhanced our reputation for urgent, powerful reporting on the climate emergency, and moved to practice what we preach, rejecting advertising from fossil fuel companies, divesting from oil and gas companies and setting a course to achieve net zero emissions by 2030.

If there were ever a time to join us, it is now. Your funding powers our journalism, it protects our independence, and ensures we can remain open for all. You can support us through these challenging economic times and enable real-world impact.

Every contribution, however big or small, makes a real difference for our future.Support the Guardian from as little as €1 – it only takes a minute. Thank you.

© 2020 Guardian News & Media Limited or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved. (modern)

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/dec/05/new-york-middle-collegiate-church-liberty-bell-fire