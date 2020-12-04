News: What is expected at Armenia opposition parties’ rally?

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: According to Zhoghovurd daily’s information, the opposition forces are very seriously preparing for the nationwide rally to be convened by the 16 [opposition] parties on Saturday, December 5.

According to our information, the extra-parliamentary opposition forces have decided to do everything to make the day very crowded and to be able to prove to the authorities that the mass of already thousands of people at Liberty Square [on that day] demands that RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan submit his resignation.

In the case when these days mainly the [opposition] ARF [Armenian Revolutionary Federation] members and the [opposition] PAP [Prosperous Armenia Party] members have carried out [respective] activities, closed off the streets, on Saturday the 16 parties will use all their resources together to achieve results. Zhoghovurd daily learned that it is planned that PAP leader Gagik Tsarukyan shall also make a speech at Liberty Square and note how to achieve the resignation of the [incumbent] prime minister.

All the leaders of the 16 parties will be present at the rally, unless, of course, something obstructing happens.

The opposition’s candidate for Prime Minister, Vazgen Manukyan, also plans to speak at the [Liberty Square] platform and note what the formation of a government of national accord will give Armenia at this moment.

https://news.am/eng/news/617007.html